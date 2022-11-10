Restarants Offering Free Meals And Discounts For Veterans Day

Veteran's day, We Thank You

Several restaurant chains will be offering free or discounted meals for Veterans Day.

Applebee’s will offer free meals from a limited menu for Veterans and people in the military if they show proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings will have an order of boneless wings and fries for Veterans.

Chick-fil-A will offer discounts to Veterans.

Dunkin’ is giving out free doughnuts.

Hooters is giving out free entrees.