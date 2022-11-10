98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Restarants Offering Free Meals And Discounts For Veterans Day

November 10, 2022 4:08PM CST
Veteran's day, We Thank You

Several restaurant chains will be offering free or discounted meals for Veterans Day.

Applebee’s will offer free meals from a limited menu for Veterans and people in the military if they show proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings will have an order of boneless wings and fries for Veterans.

Chick-fil-A will offer discounts to Veterans.

Dunkin’ is giving out free doughnuts.

Hooters is giving out free entrees.

