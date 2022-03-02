Weather Alert
Maura Myles
Offended Resident Asks Neighbor to Change his Dog’s Name – Starts Online Conversation
Mar 2, 2022 @ 11:30am
Resident Finds Neighbor’s Dog’s Name Very Offensive – Starts Online Conversation
Most people give their dogs non-offensive names, but not everyone.
A woman recently took to
Reddit
, where she explained she asked her neighbor to change his dog’s name, because she thinks it’s “
inappropriate
” and “
offensive
.”
She referenced a British TV show, writing, “
It’s like living next door to Jay from the
Inbetweeners
. His dog is called Boner. Every morning I hear ‘Boner, Boner, BONER COME BACK INSIDE!’ It may sound funny when you first hear it and only when you realize he is talking to a dog—but I hear this every day
.”
She said that when she asked her neighbor to change the dog’s name, he laughed at her, and went back into his house. Many on Reddit noted the situation was out of her control.
(
Mirror.co.uk
)
A woman recently took to Reddit to explain that she asked her neighbor to change his dog’s name because she finds it offensive—the dog is named Boner—but after she asked the neighbor just laughed and walked away
#PetNames
Dogs
