Offended Resident Asks Neighbor to Change his Dog’s Name – Starts Online Conversation

Mar 2, 2022 @ 11:30am
Most people give their dogs non-offensive names, but not everyone.
A woman recently took to Reddit, where she explained she asked her neighbor to change his dog’s name, because she thinks it’s “inappropriate” and “offensive.”
She referenced a British TV show, writing, “It’s like living next door to Jay from the Inbetweeners.  His dog is called Boner.  Every morning I hear ‘Boner, Boner, BONER COME BACK INSIDE!’  It may sound funny when you first hear it and only when you realize he is talking to a dog—but I hear this every day.”
She said that when she asked her neighbor to change the dog’s name, he laughed at her, and went back into his house.  Many on Reddit noted the situation was out of her control.

(Mirror.co.uk)

 

