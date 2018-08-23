Researchers Say This Is The Best Time To Go Grocery Shopping
By Roy Gregory
Aug 23, 2018 @ 6:45 AM
Hate dealing with crowds and long lines at the grocery store? Researchers with the shopping app Ibotta have calculated the best time to go grocery shopping.
The first tip is to avoid shopping on the weekends. Not only are the lines longer, but prices tend to be higher as well.
The best weekday to shop depends on what you’re planning to buy. Data shows that wine is 4 percent cheaper on Tuesdays, while bread and produce tend to be cheaper on Wednesdays. Love ice cream? Wait until Friday.

