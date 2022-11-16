A rescue cat, from Aspen, Colorado, is going viral because he loves to ski, hike and paddle board. Erin Gelderman adopted Liebchen as a kitten. She says she takes him snowmobiling, camping, biking and paddle boarding. “I saw a lot of cool adventure cats on the internet, so I wanted to try it with Liebchen too. He always wanted to go outside, but where we live in the mountains in Colorado, there are many predators like mountain lions, bobcats, bears and coyotes, so he can’t go out on his own. We would take him on hikes and road trips, to bars and restaurants. Aspen’s very pet friendly, so they were like “oh my gosh, bring him in.” We just started socializing him, walking with him and taking him literally everywhere right away at 10 weeks old. He loves smelling things, meeting dogs and exploring the woods on hikes.”

Liebchen wears protective goggles when he skis.