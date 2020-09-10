      Weather Alert

Republican State Reps Describe Process In Madigan Investigation

Sep 10, 2020 @ 1:06pm

Three Republican state representatives are describing the process in the investigation into allegations against Speaker Michael Madigan. The group spoke yesterday to the media about the process and say six members of the special investigative committee are ready to get their work underway. Three Republicans and three Democrats have been appointed to the committee. Democratic Representative Emanuel Chris Welch will chair the committee, and Speaker Madigan will be invited to testify.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands