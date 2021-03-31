Republican Legislators Calling For Independent Redistricting Process
Republicans in the Illinois House and Senate are pushing for an independent commission to be in charge of redistricting. Republican leaders say they want Democrats to keep their past promise to support an independent redistricting process. A proposal filed yesterday by GOP leaders would allow the state Supreme Court to appoint 16 residents to a redistricting commission. The commission would have an even party split and would reflect the state’s racial, ethnic, and gender demographics.