      Weather Alert

Republican Lawmakers Want Action After Deadly LaSalle Veterans’ Home Outbreak

May 11, 2021 @ 11:40am

State Republican lawmakers want action after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle Veterans’ Home. Senator Sue Rezin stood outside the Veterans’ Home yesterday stating her outrage at the mass outbreak that killed 36 residents. Rezin is demanding an independent investigation to ensure the safety of the state’s veterans. The state Senate Republican has filed four bills she believes will fix problems within the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. All of the bills are tied up in the Senate Assignments Committee.

Popular Posts
Luke Bryan and Wife, Caroline, Dance their Worries Away
Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.
Bossman talks to Layla Tucker (Tanyas daughter) about her show on Friday in Yorkville
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
Green Jobs are headed to Joliet!