Report: Tamar Braxton rushed to hospital after she was found “unresponsive” in hotel room
Courtesy of VH1Tamar Braxton was reportedly rushed to the hospital after she was found “unresponsive” in her hotel room Thursday night.
Tamar is now in stable condition and under 24-hour watch at a hospital in Los Angeles, according to an initial report by The Blast. The website quotes an unspecified rep for Braxton as saying, “More information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”
The Blast also reports Braxton was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downton Los Angeles with her boyfriend, David Adefeso. He reportedly called 911 to report the singer had been found unconscious. Ambulances then arrived, and Tamar was taken to a hospital in downtown L.A.
The LAPD confirms to ABC News a call came in at 9:45 p.m. for a medical emergency at the Ritz Carlton. A patient matching Tamar’s description was transported to the hospital, but LAPD did not identify the patient as her.
Tamar’s upcoming docuseries, Get Ya Life, premieres on July 30 at 10 p.m. E.T. on WE tv. The series will give viewers a candid look at Tamar’s motherhood journey, her relationship with David, and everything else in her life as she readies a new album.
Tamar’s sister, Traci, shared a post on Instagram that read, “Keep my family in your prayers. She continues in the caption, writing, “I already did! God is in complete control.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.