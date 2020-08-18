Report: MC Lyte files for divorce from John Wyche after three years of marriage

Leon Bennett/Getty ImagesIt looks like MC Lyte‘s marriage wasn’t a match made in heaven.
The “Ruffneck” rapper, born Lana Michele Moorer, has filed for divorce from husband John Wyche after three years of marriage, according to reports by TMZ and The Blast.
The female rap pioneer is citing irreconcilable differences as the reason she’s ending her marriage to Wyche, a Marine Corps veteran and entrepreneur.
Lyte announced her engagement in May 2017, revealing the couple began dating after meeting on Match.com the year before.
“What can I say, except thank you Lord!! … It’s been a long time, this single life, and I thank you all for your prayers and kind words of hope,” Lyte previously said of her relationship on Instagram.
“God has sent me true love. For all of you waiting on LOVE — don’t give up — keep God first and he will see that you meet your match.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.