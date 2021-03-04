      Weather Alert

Report: Illinois’ Pension Debt Exploded In 2020

Mar 4, 2021 @ 11:53am

Illinois’ debt picture got a lot worse in 2020. Moody’s Investors Service yesterday said the total price tag for Illinois unfunded pension promises is now over 300 billion-dollars. That cost was 261 billion in 2019, as of the end of 2020 the unfunded promises reached 317 billion. Moody’s blames low interest rates for the spike in debt. The other driving factor is that Illinois’ Teachers’ Retirement System saw a return on investments of just a half-percent in 2020, as opposed to the 20 percent TRS was expecting.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: What's Your Most Important Feature for Virtual Dating? THIS.
Trace Adkins to Perform First Livestream Concert
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Taking Acetaminophen May Make You Want to Take Risks
‘Kenny Rogers: 21 Number Ones’ Released on Vinyl for the First Time
Emergency Landing after a Cat Got in a Cockpit and Attacked the Pilots