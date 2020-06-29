Report: Dr. Dre’s wife files for divorce after 24 years of marriage
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicAndre Romelle Young, better know as Dr. Dre, and his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, have called it quits.
According to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, Young, who works as a lawyer, filed for divorce on Monday citing irreconcilable differences. She shares two children with Dre — son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly — and is seeking spousal support.
Sources tell TMZ that the couple does not have a prenup in place.
Dre, who has four other children — daughters Tyra Young and La Tanya Danielle Young as well as sons Marcel and Curtis — from previous relationships, was estimated by Forbes magazine to be worth $800 million in early 2019. In December of that year, Dre topped the list of the decade’s top earners, with $950 million, thanks to his Beats Electronics empire, which he founded in 2006 with partner Jimmy Iovine.
Neither Dre nor his estranged wife have publicly responded to the report as of Monday afternoon.
By Candice Williams
