Report: Chicago Commuters Lost The Most Hours To Congestion In 2022

January 11, 2023 12:00PM CST
Traffic congestion is a major issue for drivers heading into Chicago.  A report from mobility analytics firm Inrix shows Chicago commuters lost more hours to congestion last year than drivers in any other major U.S. city.  The report found the average Chicago-area driver spent 155 hours sitting in traffic along major commuting routes in 2022.  That is up from 2021 and pre-pandemic levels.  Inrix estimated travel delays cost the Chicago area nearly ten-billion-dollars in lost time last year.  

