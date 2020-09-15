Report: Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The ShowsCardi B has filed for divorce from her husband Offset after three years of marriage.
According to People magazine, the “WAP” rapper filed for divorce on Tuesday at the Fulton County Superior Courthouse in Atlanta, after reportedly finding out the Migos rapper was cheating, again.
This time, Cardi says the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”
Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, secretly married, Offset, birth name Kiari Cephus, on Sept. 20, 2017. She confirmed the marriage the following year while announcing the couple was expecting their now 2-year-old daughter Kulture, whom they welcomed on July 10, 2018.
The couple has had what some would call a tumultuous relationship. In January 2018 Cardi went public with Offset’s infidelity, but chose to stick by him. Then in December of 2018 Cardi announced her plans to divorce Offset, after more cheating allegations. A month later, they had reconciled.
In her Elle Magazine August cover story, the “WAP” rapper shared details about her upcoming new music, saying it would have its Beyonce “Lemonade moments,” which speak to her “personal relationship” and the “rumors” and “drama” she dealt with.
“There’s a lot of love there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship,” Cardi said. “It’s always us against the world.”
“If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the music, and you can buy it, too,” she continued. “I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”
Cardi B and Offset have yet to release official statements.
By Rachel George
