Report: Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears named as trustee to her estate
Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty ImagesJamie Lynn Spears will have a bigger role in her sister Britney Spears‘ conservatorship, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.
The former star of Nickelodon’s Zoey 101 has reportedly been named the “sole beneficiary” of Britney’s “SJB Revocable Trust,” initially created in 2004, four years prior to when her conservatorship was invoked to protect Britney and her children’s finances.
Jamie Lynn, 29, will ensure the assets and cash will be used for Britney’s two children, Sean and Jayden Federline, if the singer was to pass away, as per the entertainment website.
The “SJB Revocable Trust” pertains to Britney’s bank accounts and personal items such as clothes, jewelry, artwork and furniture, though it’s not clear whether it includes the value of any intellectual property, such as music rights, owned by the 38-year-old pop star, according to The Blast.
Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and her co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, reportedly signed off on Jamie Lynn’s request to be named a trustee back in 2018.
Last week, a judge extended Britney’s conservatorship for at least another six months following the singer’s request to remove her father. Her manager Jodi Pais Montgomery is currently her temporary conservator.
Britney’s conservatorship has been in place since 2008 following her public mental breakdowns.
By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.