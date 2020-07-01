Report: Brandy Norwood files restraining order against alleged stalker

Derek BlanksBrandy Norwood says she’s “afraid for her safety” after filing a restraining order against a woman who was recently arrested for allegedly stalking the singer.
On Tuesday, The Blast reported Brandy’s lawyers filed documents against a young woman who’s said to repeatedly show up at Brandy’s home in Los Angeles County and other locations the singer frequents.
Legal documents reportedly show Brandy filed a civil harassment restraining order against the woman on Tuesday, calling for the alleged stalker to stay away from the singer and her home.
According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, an unnamed woman was arrested on Monday night for violating California’s 649.9 (a) of the penal code, which states: “Any person who willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly follows or willfully and maliciously harasses another person and who makes a credible threat with the intent to place that person in reasonable fear for his or her safety.”
The 21-year-old woman was booked on suspicion of felony stalking and is being held on $150,000 bail, and could face a year in jail. Officials are investigating the case.
By Rachel George
