Report: Brandy Norwood files restraining order against alleged stalker

Jul 1, 2020 @ 1:15pm

Derek BlanksBrandy Norwood says she’s “afraid for her safety” after filing a restraining order against a woman who was recently arrested for allegedly stalking the singer.

On Tuesday, The Blast reported Brandy’s lawyers filed documents against a young woman who’s said to repeatedly show up at Brandy’s home in Los Angeles County and other locations the singer frequents. 

Legal documents reportedly show Brandy filed a civil harassment restraining order against the woman on Tuesday, calling for the alleged stalker to stay away from the singer and her home.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, an unnamed woman was arrested on Monday night for violating California’s 649.9 (a) of the penal code, which states: “Any person who willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly follows or willfully and maliciously harasses another person and who makes a credible threat with the intent to place that person in reasonable fear for his or her safety.”

The 21-year-old woman was booked on suspicion of felony stalking and is being held on $150,000 bail, and could face a year in jail. Officials are investigating the case.

By Rachel George
