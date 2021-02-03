Report: Biden Considering Emanuel For Ambassadorship
President Biden is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for a high-profile ambassadorship. NBC News reports Biden administration officials have discussed becoming a U.S. ambassador to China or Japan with Emanuel. The former Congressman became White House chief of staff when Barack Obama took office as president. He left the White House to run for mayor of Chicago in 2011 and served in the role until 2019 after having decided not to seek a third term.