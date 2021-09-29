      Weather Alert

Report: Bears Sign Purchase Agreement For Arlington Park Property

Sep 29, 2021 @ 5:23am

The Bears potential move out of Chicago is inching toward reality. The Athletic reports the team has signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse property in suburban Arlington Heights. The Bears are expected to announce the news this morning. The team said in June that they placed a bid on the property. The Bears’ lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033. Following the news of the purchase agreement, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that her administration remains committed to working to keep the team in Chicago.

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, fans wait for an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and New York Jets at Soldier Field in Chicago. A potential move by the Bears from the lakefront stadium has been picking up steam in recent weeks, after the team announced a bid to purchase Arlington International Racecourse. The famed thoroughbred track in the village of Arlington Heights sits about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field on a 326-acre plot of land owned by Churchill Downs Inc. that is for sale. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
