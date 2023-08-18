98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Rent Is Outpacing Wages the Most in These 9 Cities

August 18, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Share
Rent Is Outpacing Wages the Most in These 9 Cities
Young woman checking bills, taxes, bank account balance and calculating credit card expenses at home

Home-buying is not the only thing burdening dwellers these days.

According to new data from Moody’s Analytics, the current rent-to-income ratio in the U.S. is still pretty wide.

The ratio covers the gap between what residents earn monthly and the amount spent on rent.

With the rent-to-income ratio at 30.2 percent, this means people are spending about 30 percent of their income on rent.

According to data from Moody’s Analytics, the cities experiencing the most rent burden are New York, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Palm Beach, Northern New Jersey, Boston, Ithaca, New York, and Flagstaff, Arizona.

How much of your monthly income do you spend on rent? What are the pros and cons of renting as opposed to owning a home?

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know All THIS About Kissing
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...

Recent Posts