Remy Ma stars in the music video for Papoose’s single “Maturity”; joins Nas, Dave East & more on “The Mecca”

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for EssenceRapper Papoose has released a music video for his latest single, “Maturity.”
The 1920’s black and white video stars his wife, rapper Remy Ma, as Papoose goes over everything he likes about her. “I like the way that you walk / I like the way that you talk / I like the way that you smile / I think I like yo style,’ Papoose raps on the track.
“Maturity” follows his single, “Kickback,” both of which are featured on Papoose’s long-awaited new album, Endangered Species.
“‘Maturity,’ is one of my favorite songs on the album!” Papoose tells VIBE. “The time in a man’s life when he matures is life changing. It is the moment that he treats his woman like a Queen, remains loyal, faithful…and puts his family first!”
Papoose said he wanted to “relive” the 1920’s themed birthday party Remy previously threw for him in 2015. “It was the best birthday of my life,” he continued. “I wanted to relive that moment.”
Meanwhile, Remy Ma was featured on “The Mecca” with fellow New York rappers Nas, Dave East, Styles P, and Ghostface Killah, a track inspired by Netflix’s new hip-hop inspired film, The Forty-Year-Old Version.
On “The Mecca,” Remy raps about being a better example for her and Papoose’s soon to be two-year old daughter, Reminisce MacKenzie.
“Now I gotta daughter and /she a whole person/ Now I gotta purpose/ Now I be tryna write my rhymes with no curses,” she raps.
Papoose and Remy Ma put on a beautiful display of their Black Love on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. As previously reported, the couple is currently expecting their second child.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.