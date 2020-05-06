Reminds me of childhood memories: “Sweet Child o’ Mine” picture book to be published this fall
JIMMY Patterson Books
Guns N’ Roses‘ “Sweet Child o’ Mine” is being turned into literal “childhood memories.”
Jimmy Patterson Books, the children’s book imprint of best-selling author James Patterson, is publishing Sweet Child o’ Mine, a picture book comprised of the Appetite for Destruction hit song’s lyrics, accompanied by illustrations by Jennifer Zivoin.
The idea for the book was inspired by the daughters of GN’R manager Fernando Lebeis and his sister.
“My sister and I have been lucky to be able to watch our daughters — Maya and Natalia Rose — grow up while touring with [the band],” Lebeis says. “We ourselves have been part of the ‘Guns family’ for over 30 years… being able to bring this into a children’s print book is truly special and a fun milestone in our lives.”
Adds Patterson, “As a longtime fan of Guns N’ Roses, I’m thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their famed hit song to life on the page. Sweet Child o’ Mine is a story that I know kids will love reading and that parents will love singing along to.”
The Sweet Child o’ Mine book is due out September 1, and will be available in hardcover and ebook versions.
“Sweet Child o’ Mine” was featured on Guns N’ Roses’ massively successful 1987 debut full-length album, Appetite for Destruction, and spent two weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 1988.
