Remember These? Not Just Jewelry…
So, we’re all spending a LOT more time at home; and we’re noticing things in drawers and cabinets we never had time to consider, before.
Yesterday, I found THIS. Had to laugh out loud, because it’s from when my second son (of three) was a baby… 1997 or 1998…
I call it a “teether tether.” I can’t remember what it was actually called. But it was a great idea. It’s a necklace that your baby could chew on or rub gums on, to relieve teething trouble. He loved this thing!
Um, he probably WON’T love that I’m sharing this… since he’s now a big man. LOL
Are you finding things you had forgotten, lately? ~ Mo