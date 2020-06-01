Release dates revealed for three-day Record Store Day 2020 celebration
Courtesy of Record Store DayNew release details have been unveiled regarding Record Store Day 2020.
Organizers announced recently that the event will change its format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a single weekend day, it’ll be held over three separate days: August 29, September 26 and October 24.
The specific exclusive, limited-edition releases which will be available on each of the three days — referred to as “Record Store Day Drops” — have now been revealed.
Here’s a selection of artists whose Record Store Day offerings will be available at independent music shops, and the day on which their releases will go on sale:
August 29: America, Black Crowes, David Bowie, Canned Heat & John Lee Hooker, The Cure, Dave Davies, Def Leppard, Brian Eno, Ace Frehley, Andrew Gold, Al Green, Jethro Tull, Elton John, The Kinks, John Lennon, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Paul McCartney, New Order, Pink Floyd, The Pretenders, Lou Reed & John Cale, Roxy Music, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, U2, and The Who.
September 26: The Alarm, The Allman Brothers Band, Black Crowes, Canned Heat, The Doors, Fleetwood Mac, Jerry Garcia, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Jimi Hendrix, Hootie and the Blowfish, Melanie, The Ramones, Roger Waters, and The Yardbirds.
October 24th: The Allman Brothers Band, Booker T & The M.G.’s, Johnny Cash, Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard spinoff group Down N Outz, The Grateful Dead, Mark Knopfler, Modern English, Randy Newman, Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones, Toto, The Who, and Warren Zevon.
For a full list of releases and release dates, visit RecordStoreDay.com.
By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.