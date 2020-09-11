      Weather Alert

Register To Vote Event In Joliet At New Covenant Worship Center

Sep 11, 2020 @ 9:17am

A voter registration event is happening on Saturday, September 12th in Joliet. The event is sponsored by Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry, the Exchange Club of Northern Will County, New Covenant Worship Center and ExxonMobil. Public Affairs Manager for ExxonMobil, Pete Colarelli says not only can you register to vote but pick up school supplies and register to become an election judge in Will County.

Citizens will need three forms of identification to verify who they are. The voter registration happens at New Covenant Worship Center at 2423 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet between 10 a.m. and noon.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands