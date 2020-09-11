Register To Vote Event In Joliet At New Covenant Worship Center
A voter registration event is happening on Saturday, September 12th in Joliet. The event is sponsored by Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry, the Exchange Club of Northern Will County, New Covenant Worship Center and ExxonMobil. Public Affairs Manager for ExxonMobil, Pete Colarelli says not only can you register to vote but pick up school supplies and register to become an election judge in Will County.
Citizens will need three forms of identification to verify who they are. The voter registration happens at New Covenant Worship Center at 2423 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet between 10 a.m. and noon.