Regis Philbin’s Cause of Death Revealed
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 18: Regis Philbin on set during Regis Philbin's Final Show of "Live! with Regis & Kelly" at the Live with Regis & Kelly Studio on November 18, 2011 in New York New York. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
We now know the cause of death for legendary TV personality Regis Philbin. According to the Chief Medical Examiner Office in Connecticut, Philbin died of natural heart disease.
His family had revealed earlier that he had passed away from “natural causes.” He was 88.