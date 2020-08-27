“Refrigerator’s” Super Bowl Jersey up for Auction
Fans of legendary Chicago Bears player William “The Refrigerator” Perry will have the chance to buy a piece of Super Bowl history this weekend. The jersey Perry wore in the historic Bears victory over the New England patriots in Super Bowl XX is going up for auction. It was originally sold by Perry years ago but now the current owner is auctioning it off again. The sale is part of Heritage Auctions Summer Sports Collectibles auction with bidding opening on Saturday.