Reese’s may be going backwards.
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
According to Delish.com, Reese’s announced Monday March 1st that it’s releasing a new Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups.
This new cup will no longer feature a chocolatey outside cup like on its classic candy, this new treat makes the cup made of peanut butter. So it’s a peanut butter shell with peanut butter filling. It’s like eating a scoop of peanut butter, but molded into a weird shape, and with way more sugar. only the truest peanut butter fans will know how to handle it. The new cup should hit stores next month.
This is how it all got started…..