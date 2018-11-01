Reese’s Machine Swapped Cheap Candy for Peanut Butter Cups

FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, Reese's miniature peanut butter cups are displayed in Hershey's Times Square store in New York. Hershey's told the AP on Sept. 15, 2017, that a story claiming the company would discontinue the Reese's candy is false. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Reese’s offered disappointed trick-or-treaters stuck with cheap candy a really cool alternative but…..You had to live in NYC. Reese’s set up a vending machine that exchanged unwanted treats for Peanut Butter Cups. The company announced its “Halloween Candy Converter” was available for one night only in New York City on Halloween night. The machine allowed users to insert their unwanted candy and receive a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup in return. The company said the machine can dispense up to 10,000 total Peanut Butter Cups. What a great Idea! Here’s more from UPI.