Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Get Organized With the Home Edit’ on Netflix
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 14: Executive producer/actress Reese Witherspoon of the series 'Big Little Lies' speaks onstage during the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
More and more people are working from home and it can be hard to do if you’re not organized. Reese Witherspoon hopes to change that with her new Netflix-produced show, “Get Organized With The Home Edit.”
Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are the founders of “The Home Edit.” They help celebrities and regular folk to transform their homes into an organized oasis. Kane & Katelyn Brown, Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Marietta “Retta” Sirleaf, Jordana Brewster, Neil Patrick Harris, and David Burtka are the celebrities who will undergo the transformation.
September 9th will be “The Home Edit” debut, the series will consist of 8 episodes. Each will feature the ladies, organizing homes like the ones they’ve previously done for Thomas Rhett, Kacey Musgraves, Emma Roberts, Mandy Moore, Florida Georgia Line, The Kardashian’s, Gwyneth Paltrow and many more.