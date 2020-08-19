Reese Witherspoon Producing Country Music Competition Series
If you love to sing country music or love to watch people compete for a prize singing country music, Reese Witherspoon is set to produce a country music competition series.
Witherspoon shared the news of the competition show on Instagram. She said that she decided to produce the show since “she couldn’t become Dolly Parton.”
The series is called, My Kind of Country. It will appear on Apple TV, via Reese’s Hello Sunshine production company.
There’s no premiere date for the competition show, yet.