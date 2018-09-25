Red Lobster Is Giving Out Free Lobster Pizza Today

Today (9/25) is National Lobster day and Red Lobster is celebrating in a special way. For one day if you order two entrees you will get a Lobster and Langostino Pizza for free. The 700 calorie pie is topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, Maine lobster, Norway lobster and langostino.

If your not into lobster the restaurant is also featuring an endless shrimp special where you can choose from Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Hand-Breaded Shrimp, Shrimp Linguine Alfredo, Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp, and Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp. Here’s the full story from People.