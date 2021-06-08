Red Delicious Apples Are The Best For You!

America’s most common apple also may be its most potent. Just don’t skimp on the skin. A (Canadian government) study that measured the levels of antioxidants in eight varieties of apples found that Red Delicious contain the highest concentrations of the health enhancing chemicals. And to get the most bang for your bite, be sure to eat the peel.
… The skin of Red Delicious apples — the most common variety grown in the United States — contains over six times more antioxidant activity than the meat of the apples. However, the study did not consider whether antioxidants in some apples may be better absorbed than others.or