Record Store Day Black Friday takes place this week; includes releases from Chris Cornell, Corey Taylor and U2
Courtesy of Record Store DayAfter enjoying their Thanksgiving feast this week, music fans can head to their local independent record shops to check out the limited-edition vinyl releases available for the 2020 edition of Record Store Day’s Black Friday sale.
Among the limited edition pieces that will be available include releases from Chris Cornell, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor and U2.
Cornell’s posthumously released cover of “Patience” by Guns N’ Roses will be available on vinyl for the first time on RSD Black Friday. The seven-inch single will be backed by Cornell’s version of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U.”
Linkin Park is contributing a two-LP edition of the band’s 2003 sophomore effort Meteora on exclusive aqua blue vinyl.
Taylor recorded a cover of “All This and More” by the influential punk band Dead Boys for a 12-inch vinyl single. The original song is included on the B-side.
U2 is issuing a white-vinyl, 40th anniversary edition of the group’s 1980 debut album, Boy.
Other participating artists include Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Beastie Boys, Buckcherry, Dio, Fountains of Wayne, Motörhead, My Chemical Romance, Puscifer and Volbeat.
For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.
By Matt Friedlander and Josh Johnson
