Record Setting Cold Today and For the Last 4 Months!

Today is already a record setting day for cold. According to WGN-TV, new record cold high temperatures for March 4 will be established – Chicago’s old record low-high temperature for this date was 17 degrees set back in 1890 – the all-time March record cold high temperature at Chicago was 8 degrees on March 3, 1873.

To put things in perspective, the Average high temperature in Chicago is 45, average low is 34 degrees. If it feels like it’s been cold forever, that’s because the cold spell we’re in is also record setting. Since 1871 this is the only November 1st -March 4th we have not had a temperature of 54 degrees or higher.