Record Number of Adults Living with PARENTS OR GRANDPARENTS
Getty Images
A record 32 million American adults were living with their parents or grandparents in April, according to the latest American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, an increase of 9.7 percent over a year ago. The data showed that 2.7 million adults moved back home in March and April, and that about 2.2 million of them were aged 18 to 25 — also known as Generation Z. The trend actually began well before the pandemic. Here’s the complete story from Quartz.