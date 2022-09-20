98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

September 20, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Recall: Don’t Brush Your Teeth Until You Read This

The Family Dollar store has issued a recall for six Colgate products after it stored them “outside of recommended temperature requirements.”

The products, all of which are part of Colgate’s Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash line, were sold in 11 states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah, Family Dollar officials say.

The chain is offering full refunds for the recalled products, a rep says. A receipt is not required.

