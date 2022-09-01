Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County

Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan.

Projects and traffic impacts include:

Illinois 53 (Bolingbrook Drive) from Interstate 55 to north of St. Andrews Drive includes resurfacing and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project started this spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall.

Independence Boulevard (Illinois 53) from Romeo Road (135th Street) to University Parkway includes resurfacing and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall.

Interstate 57 from West County Line Road to Steger Road (including the rest areas and weigh stations) includes resurfacing, installing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps at the rest areas and upgrading the weigh-in-motion scale and Bluetooth sensors at the weigh stations. Overnight and extended weekend lane closures, along with partial ramp closures in both directions of I-57 are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall.

Jo liet Road from Interstate 55 to Sherman Road includes resurfacing, building new shoulders and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to being next spring and estimated to be completed late summer 2023.

U.S. 30 from Interstate 80 to east of Church Street includes resurfacing and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin next spring and estimated to be completed late summer 2023.

The projects are in addition to the ongoing $1.2 billion rebuild of Interstate 80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox.