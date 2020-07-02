Reborn on the Fourth of July: YouTube ranks Top 25 songs that spike over Independence Day
Columbia RecordsLike millions of others, COVID-19 has likely put a damper on your July 4 plans, but at least there’s still music. To that end, YouTube has ranked the Top 25 songs that saw new life last Independence Day, and which will likely bounce back up their play charts over the weekend.
Not surprisingly, songs on the list mainly include tunes that mention America or the U.S.A., have patriotic themes or focus on having fun in the sun. The top rock song on the the tally is Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born in the U.S.A.,” which landed in second place after enjoying a 2,400% increase in views last year.
Other songs by classic-rock artists appearing in the top 10 of the list are Lenny Kravitz‘s cover of The Guess Who‘s “American Woman” at #8 and Simon & Garfunkel‘s “America” at #10.
Further down the tally, you’ll find Chicago‘s “Saturday in the Park” at #11, John Mellencamp‘s “Pink Houses” at #14, Rick Derringer‘s “Real American” at #15, The Beach Boys‘ “Surfin’ U.S.A.” at #16 and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers‘ “American Girl” at #18.
The #1 song on the list is Ray Charles‘ classic rendition of “America the Beautiful,” which had a spike of 6,000% last Independence Day.
Here’s the full list of YouTube’s Top 25 songs from July 4, 2019, complete with how high the songs spiked over the holiday compared to every other day of the year:
1. Ray Charles, “America the Beautiful” — 6,000%
2. Bruce Springsteen, “Born in the U.S.A.” — 2,400%
3. Demi Lovato, “Made in the USA” — 1,800%
4. Toby Keith, “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” — 1,600%
5. James Brown, “Living in America” — 890%
6. Fall Out Boy, “Fourth of July” — 880%
7. Darryl Worley, “Have You Forgotten?” — 670%
8. Lenny Kravitz, “American Woman” — 650%
9. Granger Smith, “Merica” — 585%
10. Simon & Garfunkel, “America” — 505%
11. Chicago, “Saturday in the Park” — 430%
12. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, “Summertime” — 320%
13. Katy Perry, “Firework” — 305%
14. John Mellencamp, “Pink Houses” — 260%
15. Rick Derringer, “Real American” — 250%
16. The Beach Boys, “Surfin’ U.S.A.” — 245%
17. Miley Cyrus, “Party in the U.S.A.” — 240%
18. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, “American Girl” — 235%
19. Carrie Underwood, “All-American Girl” — 215%
20. Toby Keith, “Red Solo Cup” — 180%
21. Kid Rock, “American Bad A**” — 160%
22. Lil Wayne, “God Bless Amerika” — 145%
23. Little Big Town, “Day Drinking” — 120%
24. Jimmy Buffett, “Margaritaville” — 120%
25. Lana Del Rey, “National Anthem” — 120%
By Steve Iervolino and Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.