Reba’s Career To Come Full Circle This Weekend

The NFL apparently loves Country music. Last year, Chris Stapleton was invited to sing the National Anthem, and this Sunday at the Super Bowl, it’s gonna be Reba McEntire.

Reba is very seasoned at singing the “Star Spangled Banner” at sporting events. She’s belted it out, seamlessly at several NFL games, as well as the World Series, at an Indy Car event, and celebrity softball games to name a few.

Any of those events would be considered a lifetime achievement for most people, but the one that meant the most to her… happened 50 years ago:

“It’s absolutely amazing coming full circle, 50 years after being discovered by Red Steagall me singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City. That was in 1974. Little did I know, I had no idea 50 years I’d be singing (laughs) the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl. O-mi-gosh. I don’t even have the imagination to say that I would be doing something like this. I’m absolutely thrilled to pieces that they asked me.”

FAST FACTS

Reba charted her first single two years later (in 1976) after that event in Oklahoma City with “I Don’t Want To Be A One Night Stand.” It peaked at #88.

Four years later, in 1980, she scored her first Top 10 with “You Liff Me Up.”

National Anthem Facts

The University of Arizona and University of Michigan Marching Bands performed the very first Super Bowl National Anthem in 1967.

SIDE NOTES

On Super Bowl Sunday, the average household buys about 6,000 calories worth of snacks per person.

1.3 billion chicken wings will be consumed.

3.8 million pounds of popcorn will be made.

$2.37 million will be spent on soda