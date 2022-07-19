      Breaking News
‘Shelter in Place’ Warning Lifted as Crews Extinguish and Investigate Tri-County Stockdale Fire

Reba Wants A ‘Reba’ Reboot

Jul 19, 2022 @ 5:08pm
(Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)

If you were a fan of the ‘Reba’ show starring Reba McEntire, you might be in luck because wants it to come back.

In a recent interview, Reba said, “We’ve really been trying to do a reboot of the Reba show, I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six-and-a-half years.”

She said that the cancellation of the show back in 2007 was a surprise, and she didn’t get to see all of the storylines play out as she wanted.

She went on to say, “We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully, that will happen someday.”

What show would you like to see get a reboot? Let us know in the comments on Facebook.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
LUKE COMBS  NEW SCRATCH-OFF TICKET
Luke Combs Fans Could Be 'Living Lucky' with New Scratch-Off Ticket - Up to $500K
Morgan Wallen Hopes His Son Is Proud Of Him
DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On