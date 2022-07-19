Reba Wants A ‘Reba’ Reboot

If you were a fan of the ‘Reba’ show starring Reba McEntire, you might be in luck because wants it to come back.
In a recent interview, Reba said, “We’ve really been trying to do a reboot of the Reba show, I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six-and-a-half years.”
She said that the cancellation of the show back in 2007 was a surprise, and she didn’t get to see all of the storylines play out as she wanted.
She went on to say, “We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully, that will happen someday.”
