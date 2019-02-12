Reba to Return as Host of ACM Awards

Reba McEntire will be back to host this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, taking place in Las Vegas on April 7th. In a new commercial for the Awards, Reba is seen walking down the center of a desolate desert highway where she says, “I’m on my way to Vegas to host the Academy of Country Music Awards.” As the camera pulls out, it’s clear Reba is walking on a treadmill in front of a backdrop of the highway. She adds, “You didn’t really think I was walking, did ya?”

This will be Reba’s 16th time to host the ACM Awards. The 54th Annual show will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Reba will appear live on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, February 20th to reveal the nominees for the ACM Awards. Additional nominees will then be announced live on ETOnline.com. Tickets for the ceremony are available for purchase now at axs.com.

In other Reba news, she announced yesterday (Monday, February 11th) that her next album, called Stronger Than The Truth, will be released on Friday, April 5th.