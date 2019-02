On Feb. 22, Reba McEntire shared a new song, “No U in Oklahoma,” from her upcoming album, Stronger Than the Truth, which will drop on April 5. Penned by Reba, Ronnie Dunn and Donna McSpadden, “No U in Oklahoma,” is one of 12 tracks from the upcoming album, Reba’s first since her 2017 Grammy-winning Christian album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.