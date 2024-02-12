Reba on performing national anthem at Super Bowl: “What an honor”

Reba McEntire experienced quite a full circle moment when she performed the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl 58.

Before rising to superstardom, Reba sang the national anthem at Oklahoma City’s National Finals Rodeo in 1974, where she was discovered by Red Steagall and subsequently offered a record deal. Now, 50 years later, she performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” again — but on a bigger, international stage.

“What an honor! Thank you @NFL for having me!” Reba said on X, formerly known as Twitter, after her performance.

“I get to sing a very special song for all Americans, people all around the world, who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace, and it’s not about me,” Reba shared in a press conference before Sunday’s game. “I’m the representation of this song, and I’m just honored to get to sing it. It’s a good one. I’ve been doing it for 50 years, and I’m really proud to get to sing it.”

You can watch Reba’s performance of the national anthem now on YouTube.

