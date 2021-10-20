      Weather Alert

Reba McEntire’s 'Revived Remixed Revisited' box set breaks onto multiple ﻿Billboard charts

Oct 20, 2021 @ 4:30pm

UMG Nashville

Reba McEntire is making her way up multiple Billboard charts this week, including her first-ever foray into the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, thanks to her new triple disc, Revived Remixed Revisited.

The project also lands her in the number-eight spot on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales, and at number 12 on Top Country Albums, Billboard reports.

One song off the project, a version of “Does He Love You” reimagined as a duet with Dolly Parton, has also earned Reba a spot just inside the Billboard Hot Country Songs top 50. It’s actually the second time that song has been on the chart: The original version, a duet with Linda Davis, topped the Hot Country Songs chart after its initial release in 1993.

Revived Remixed Revisited came out earlier this month. The three-disc set takes a look back at Reba’s lengthy catalogue of hits, providing three different kinds of new versions of the songs. One disc is a collection of dance mixes, one offers stripped-down versions of the songs, and the third showcases fan favorite songs with new arrangements inspired by Reba’s live set.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month - Because We Do THIS
'The Voice' Coaches roast Blake Shelton for not knowing huge Nelly Hit
Kacey Musgraves Hits Back after Exclusion from Country Music Category at Grammys
Former Chicago Police Horse Wins Jockey Club Thoroughbred of the Year Award
Calling All Crafters!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On