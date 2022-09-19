Reba McEntire To Release ‘The Ultimate Christmas Collection’

Reba McEntire is getting a jumpstart on the Christmas season.

She is releasing, Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection on October 14th.

The collection will feature her favorite Christmas songs from her previous Christmas albums and I Needed Christmas the song featured in the 2021 Lifetime movie, Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune.

There is limited edition holiday merch for fans including a sweatshirt, ornament, mug, and the album as limited edition vinyl for pre-order now at Reba.com.