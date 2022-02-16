Reba McEntire to Perform at Allstate Arena March 19th – then Release CD/DVD of Gospel Hymns

Reba McEntire‘s next project is devoted to some of the most loved hymns of all time. She will release a special CD & DVD pairing, called My Chains Are Gone, on March 25th. The CD will feature 12 songs, including collaborations with Lauren Daigle, Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood and The Isaacs.
The DVD features a recording of Reba’s 2017 first-ever solo headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Featuring special guests Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson and The Isaacs, the special combines footage from that night along with newly-captured 2021 performances recorded at Clementine in Nashville. The DVD is hosted by Gospel music legend Bill Gaither.
In addition to the DVD, fans will be able to watch a special broadcast premiere of the performance on UPtv on March 25th [at 8 p.m. ET], with an encore on April 4th [at 2 a.m. ET].
Reba will be featured on talkshoplive on March 1st at 5 p.m. CT, where she will share stories behind this album as well as a special sneak peek at one of the performances from the DVD.
PLUS: She’s coming here! Reba will perform at Allstate Arena, Friday, March 19th
(and in Peoria, the night before).