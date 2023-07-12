98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

REBA McENTIRE TO HOST ONE-NIGHT-ONLY EVENT

July 12, 2023 5:58AM CDT
(Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)

Reba McEntire will celebrate the release of her upcoming lifestyle book with a one-night-only special event, “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends,” set for November 5th at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium.

The singer’s former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman will host the event, which will be an evening of stories with McEntire at the Mother Church.

Tickets go on sale Friday (July 14th) and include a complimentary copy of Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

