REBA McENTIRE TO HOST ONE-NIGHT-ONLY EVENT

Reba McEntire will celebrate the release of her upcoming lifestyle book with a one-night-only special event, “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends,” set for November 5th at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium.

The singer’s former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman will host the event, which will be an evening of stories with McEntire at the Mother Church.

Tickets go on sale Friday (July 14th) and include a complimentary copy of Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

Check It Out