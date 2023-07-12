REBA McENTIRE TO HOST ONE-NIGHT-ONLY EVENT
July 12, 2023 5:58AM CDT
Reba McEntire will celebrate the release of her upcoming lifestyle book with a one-night-only special event, “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends,” set for November 5th at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium.
The singer’s former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman will host the event, which will be an evening of stories with McEntire at the Mother Church.
Tickets go on sale Friday (July 14th) and include a complimentary copy of Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.
Check It Out
🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED! @reba is bringing “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba and Friends” to the Ryman on November 5, hosted by @Followtheblonde. pic.twitter.com/IhD0pwV66z
— Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) July 11, 2023