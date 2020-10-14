Reba McEntire: Thumbs Up on Reincarnation, Drag Queens, and Corn Dogs

Reba McEntire played a game of “Rumor Has It” . . . and revealed she does believe in reincarnation, she did once take a drag queen on tour, and she never leaves a State Fair without a corn dog.
When you’ve been famous as long as Reba McEntire, there are rumors. So she set the record straight in a CMT episode of “Rumor Has It“.
Does she believe in reincarnation? Quote, “Well, I always thought it was a possibility. And I kinda thought maybe God does believe in recycling too and gave everybody another chance to improve themselves. So, yeah. I do.”
Did she really take a drag queen on tour? Quote, “That’s true. We had a blast. It was like, ‘There she is and then there she is.’ He did a great job and really did enhance the show.”
On the rumor that she never leaves a State Fair without a corn dog. Quote, “Absolutely true. Everybody knows when I pull up to a State Fair we got to have a [designated] corn dog getter. And they get it, and when I get into the car, headed out . . . that I’ve got all the corn dogs with mustard and ketchup.”