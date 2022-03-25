      Weather Alert

Reba McEntire Talks Oscars!

Mar 25, 2022 @ 6:10pm

Reba McEntire On Performing Her Song, ‘Somehow You Do’, At The Oscars … “The first time I got to sing on the Oscars, it was right after the plane crash. I sang ‘Checking Out Of This Heartbreak Hotel’ for Postcards From the Edge. And here we are all these years later, and I’m singing another song by Diane Warren that is so powerful and needed, because it gives hope. So, it’s needed today, and this song gives hope, which we always need. So, I’m very honored that Diane asked me to sing the song, and we are both so thrilled to get nominated.”

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is a Camera Spying on You? Here's How to Tell.
Work from Home? You ‘Are More Likely to Be Spied Upon' by your Boss
Schoolboys Branded ‘Geniuses’ after Fake Phone Trick They Played on their Parents
Vince Gill Prepares Solo Tour after Wrapped Up Road Shows with the Eagles
Listen to Carrie Underwood's new single "Ghost Story"
Connect With Us Listen To Us On