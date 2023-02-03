REBA McENTIRE STILL SAYS NO TO ‘THE VOICE’

Reba McEntire was The Voice‘s original choice for a coach on the NBC hit show, and, of course, Blake Shelton went on to become its beloved star after she turned it down. Now that Blake is stepping away from The Voice after 12 years, would she reconsider the opportunity? No, she told Entertainment Tonight, and for the same reasons she declined it the first time around. Reba said, “I got (a look at) the Holland version of The Voice. They sent it to me and I said, ‘I can’t see me doing that.’ Because, you know, I’m a gypsy at heart.”

Reba can’t even imagine who could take Blake’s place saying, “Who could fill Blake’s shoes? To fill Blake’s chair? Wow. That’s gonna be tough. He did a great job and kudos to him.”

Reba’s own restaurant and entertainment venue, called Reba’s Place, recently opened in her native Atoka, OK.

CHECK IT OUT

