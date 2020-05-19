Reba McEntire Says “Reba” Reunion Could Be A Thing
Reba McEntire says the cast of her sitcom, “Reba,” is in talks about a possible reunion. She revealed the news on NBC’s “Today” show. Reba said she’s been texting with co-star Melissa Peterman about getting the cast back together, even if it’s just for a two-hour movie.
“We’d love to, as a matter of fact, we’ve been texting each other. Melissa Peterman started it out and we’re all talking, hoping to get back together. We miss each other. It was a fun group to get to play with, work with, so we’d love to do it. Even if it’s two-hour movie…We’d love to get back together.”
Reba also shared why she released an updated music video for her song “What If” to honor healthcare workers, saying,
“It was a good idea to bring that song back because it is timely. The things we’re dealing with now, we deal with it all the time, we’ve just got to stay together and find a better way of doing things… The song is really important today. It’s what if we did reach out with one hand, what if we sang with just one voice — maybe we could change things.”